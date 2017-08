Related Coverage Helicopter crashes near site of white nationalist rally

COLORADO — One 32-year-old woman was killed and over 30 people were injured after a car, allegedly driven by 20-year-old James Alex Fields from Ohio, struck pedestrians at a nationalist rally in Charlottesville.

Warning: The video posted above is extremely graphic.

The crash happened while police were dispersing hundreds of white nationalists and counter protestors who gathered for the “Unite the Right” rally on the University of Virginia’s campus.

This was the latest protest against the planned removal of Confederate flag symbols from Charlottesville. Some clashes broke out just before the rally was scheduled to start, and the gathering was then declared unlawful. Governor Terry McAuliffe declared a state of emergency.

Both Colorado and national leaders took to social media today about the crash in Charlottesville.

Governor Hickenlooper tweeted saying, “Heartbroken by the violence and division in Charlottesville. Hated has no place in our society- now is a time to come together.”

Representative Scott Tipton tweeted saying, “All Americans have the right to peaceful protest and free speech, but there is no room for violence in our society. #Charlottesville”

Senator Cory Gardner tweeted his support, as well, saying, “The hate being spewed in Virginia has no place in this country. It’s deeply disturbing and un-American.”He continued with, “Praying for those hurt & killed today in Charlottesville. This is nothing short of domestic terrorism & should be named as such.”

Senator Michael Bennett also tweeted saying, “The events in VA are contrary to all we stand for as a country. Embrace inclusion, celebrate differences–that’s the America we believe in.”

In addition, President Trump tweeted just after the crash saying, “We ALL must be united & condemn all that hate stands for. There is no place for this kind of violence in America. Let’s come together as one!”

But Colorado leaders seemed to simply want President Trump to call the incident what they think it was — terrorism.

“Mr. President – we must call evil by its name. These were white supremacists and this was domestic terrorism,” Senator Cory Gardner tweeted.

In addition to the crash in Charlottesville, just seven miles from the protests, a helicopter crashed and killed two Virginia State Troopers.

Those State Troopers have been identified as Lt. H. Jay Cullen and Trooper Berke M.M. Bates.