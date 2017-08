COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The City of Colorado Springs has entered into a “Call When Needed” public contract with the Global SuperTanker.

“Our City and the fire department took the necessary steps to engage in a contract with the Global SuperTanker, a one-of-a-kind firefighting asset, that doesn’t cost our citizens anything, unless we call upon it during a disaster,” said Fire Chief Ted Collas. “We are always looking for ways to ensure the safety of our community while being financially responsible.”

The Global SuperTanker, known as a “Very Large Air Tanker” (VLAT), has the following firefighting capabilities:

Capable of delivering up to 20,000 gallons of water and/or retardant on wildfire

Flying at 600 mph is capable of eight segmented drops of its pay load

Qualified to fly on State and Federal lands to assist with ground fire suppression efforts.

The Global Supertanker is without equal in the aerial tanker fleet and is capable of flight profiles unavailable to any other tanker aircraft.

The SuperTanker is a resource CSFD drafted into its operational plan to protect citizens and City assets against the threat of wildfire.

There are over 36,000 addresses in the wildland urban interface.