COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — It was a special day for families in need, as Rock Family Church held their second annual ‘Rock Back to School Bash.’

Rock Family Church held two events; one in the morning at their Woodman Campus and another in the afternoon at their South Campus.

Families lined their kids up to get everything from; free backpacks, school supplies and haircuts.

Outside the Church; there were games, a photo booth and ice cream for all to enjoy.

Lead Pastor Dean Hawk says, Rock Family Church raised all the funds themselves through their Community Outreach Program, ‘Dare to Care.’

Saying they had enough to serve 700 children at the events.

“Our goal is just to love on our City, invest in families, and try to make a difference in our community,” said Pastor Hawk.

Pastor Hawk tells me they hold four to five major events like this every year, already prepping for Fall and Christmas.