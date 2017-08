COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Authorities are investigating a rollover crash that sent two people to the hospital with serious injuries Friday night.

The crash happened just before 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of N. Academy Boulevard and Razorback Drive.

Police say a Chevrolet Blazer was traveling northbound on Academy when it lost control and hit two cars near the intersection of Razorback Road.

Two people were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Roads in the area were closed during the investigation but reopened just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

Right now no arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.