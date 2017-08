PUEBLO, Colo. — Police are looking for the person who stole two trucks from a used car dealer in Pueblo Monday night.

Police said it happened around 11 p.m. Monday at 5 Star Motors on West 29th Street. The suspect arrived in a late-model white Ford F-Series truck. The suspect then stole a black 2003 Ford F-350 dual wheel with an attached goose-neck trailer carrying a 2008 white Ford flatbed crew cab.

Anyone with information on the suspect, or on the whereabouts of these vehicles, is asked to call Pueblo police at 719-553-2502 and reference case number 17-16905, or call Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867).