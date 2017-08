PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo police are looking for the man accused of stealing two cars and using credit cards taken from both last weekend.

Police said the first incident happened Saturday, when a gold Acura MDX SUV was reported stolen in Pueblo County. The same day, a credit card associated with the stolen Acura was used at the north side Walmart. The Acura was recovered Friday morning.

The second incident happened Sunday morning, when a GMC Sierra was reported stolen. The same day, a credit card associated with the stolen truck was used at the south side Walmart.

Police said they have come across the GMC three times since Sunday. Each time, the driver, a Hispanic man with a buzz cut, sped away from officers. Surveillance images of the suspect are available above.

The stolen car is a blue/green 2006 GMC Sierra 1500 with a matching camper shell. It has license plate number 581 QWW. It has damage to the right rear brake light, white paint transfer, a broken camper shell window, and a broken-out passenger side window, according to police.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the whereabouts of the Sierra is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867).