COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Governor Hickenlooper, Mayor Suthers, and Police Chief Carey came to Colorado Springs this week to speak with Jewish leaders, and offer their support after multiple crimes of vandalism in our area.

Since the vandalism began a few weeks ago, the city has rallied together in support of our local Jewish community.

Rabbi Jay Sherwood of Temple Shalom in Colorado Springs said, “the more we can learn about each other, the less we hate each other.”

Rabbi Sherwood is grateful for the Governor, Mayor, and Police Chief’s support.

“It was a wonderful voicing of support, and we are thrilled that the Governor took the time out to come with us, and we’re also thrilled that we were able to open up a little more conversation with the Mayor and Police Chief,” Rabbi Sherwood said.

He said he became more concerned with the vandalism after the second time it happened within just six weeks.

“We don’t want to give too much publicity to one idiot with a spray can,” he said, “but on the other hand, we don’t want to ignore when things like this happen.”

The Office of Gov. John Hickenlooper released a statement saying, “The City of Colorado Springs and State of Colorado are proud of the diversity of our residents.”

“The Jewish people are important members of our wonderful and diverse communities,” the statement continued. “Hate crimes will not be tolerated in Colorado Springs or elsewhere in our beautiful state.”

Rabbi Sherwood said, “when it comes down to it, we’re all people. I think we need to speak more words of love.”