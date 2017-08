COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — After parents said that schools needed better communication with the community, School District 11 responded, rolling out a new App and Mass Notification System.

The D-11 App can be customized based on the student and parents can create multiple profiles, if they have more than one child.

On the App parents and kids can see; a calendar of events, class schedules and even get a list of school supplies needed for classes.

For Christy McGee her daughter’s getting ready to start Middle School, saying the App has really helped to get things organized.

“Having information at my fingertips will really help ease my mind that she’s where she’s supposed to be and that things are happening the way they’re supposed to be happening,” said Christy McGee, who uses the app.

For D-11 School Administrators, the App is essential to get information out quickly.

“We’re starting to see a little more of a safety concern around lock-downs in our area. It’s not that our schools are less safe, it’s actually the opposite. They’re actually becoming more safe, we’re just working with our Law Enforcement agencies a little bit better,” said Devra Ashby, Public Information Officer for School District 11.

Users can find the App by searching ‘D-11’ for both Android and Apple downloads.

If you or your child doesn’t have a smart phone, there’s still another communication option you can use.

It’s called ‘The D-11 Loop,’ an online, Mass Notification System for D-11. It allows the District to combine several options for outreach all on one site.