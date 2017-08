COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Wednesday was military appreciation night at Security Service Field, but the Santiago family got some extra attention.

Nicole and Joseph Santiago have two kids. Their son thought he was going to throw the first pitch of the game to a Sky Sox Catcher, but it was actually someone they know.

Corey Santiago loves baseball, but his favorite coach AKA dad, had been stationed in South Korea since March.

It’s been Joseph’s first deployment in three years, so it’s hard on the kids for him to be gone.

“Corey was born with Gastroschisis, and now he has intestinal failure,” said Nicole Santiago, Cory’s mom. “He takes medicine 8-9 times a day.”

Gastroschisis means his intestine is on the outside and he has to be fed through a G-tube. Through MGA Home Healthcare, Cory was asked to throw the first pitch of the Sky Sox Game.

There was one more surprise, Cory’s dad was going to be the catcher.

“I’ve been hiding out not letting my kids know that I am here,” said Santiago. “I’ve been gone for 5, 6 months I’ve been missing in their lives so I am trying to make up for that.”