COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are investigating after a man was robbed near an Academy Boulevard convenience store early Thursday morning.

Police said it happened around 1:30 a.m. on Academy Boulevard just south of Palmer Park Boulevard. The victim told police he was approached by four men in their late teens to early 20s. At least two of the men brandished handguns and demanded items from the victim. The victim complied, and the suspects left in a car.

Police searched the area, but could not find the suspects.

Police said no one was injured in the robbery.