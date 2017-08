COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The downtown area is about to see a lot more congestion, as 2C projects continue across Colorado Springs.

Voters approved the five-year repaving project in 2015, which is expected to generate $50 million dollars each year.

In 2016, the .62% sales-tax increase helped to pave nearly 230 miles of road.

This year, the project so far, is on schedule and under budget.

However, with our recent rainy weather, the October deadline could come too soon especially with downtown projects.

“We’re trying to get as much of the downtown area done in one year that we can, it’s very hard logistically to pave in the downtown area,” said Corey Farkas, Public Works Operations and Divisions Manager.

While parking spaces are being taken and roads shut down, crews are trying to be accommodating to those in the area.

For CityROCK on North Nevada, the noise has been their biggest complaint from customers.

“They’re right next to the windows and the demo is right next to them, so glass is not the greatest sound barrier,” said Tony Yao, Operations Manager at CityROCK.

Aside from the noise, four of their parking spaces are also being impacted as crews try to fix the sidewalk.

The City also addressed the pothole problem saying, it’s just a symptom of the poor road situation.

“We’ve got eight trucks out everyday that we can be out there filling potholes to try to take care of the symptom and ease that,” said Farkas.

Other parts of downtown being affected include; Platte and Colorado and Pikes Peak between Cascade and Corona Street.

The City has a link to all projects on their Website. People can also download the Waze app on their smart phone, to avoid areas where cone-zones are present.