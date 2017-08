COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Hundreds of cyclists competed in the world class Colorado Classic today, but they were met with the challenge of some rain this afternoon.

Traveling all over Colorado City and coming from all over the world, including teams from Canada, Mexico, and even Australia.

Jenn Valente won the women’s stage one race that took off at 10 o’clock this morning. The just over 38-mile race got up to over 2,000 feet of elevation.

Valente is a Colorado Springs local, attending UCCS for mechanical engineering. She also won a silver medal at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.

John Murphy was the winner of the men’s stage one race that took off just after 1 o’clock this afternoon.

The men’s race was just over 95 miles, and got to almost 6,000 feet of elevation.

The men’s Colorado Classic is four stages, and tops out at 313 miles total.

The women’s Colorado Classic is two stages, and tops out at just over 70 miles.

Stage two for both men and women is in Breckenridge and begins tomorrow.