U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — Beer and wine will be sold at football games at Falcon Stadium starting this season, according to U.S. Air Force Academy officials.

The Academy joins the seven other Mountain West Conference schools in selling alcohol at games. Beer and wine will be available in designated locations inside gates five and six, and fans will be allowed to take it back to their seats. Cash-only sales will begin 60 minutes before kickoff and end after the midpoint of the third quarter.

Officials said there will be no sales to cadets or cadet candidates, anyone in uniform, or anyone without proper identification.

The Air Force football season kicks off September 2 against Virginia Military Institute.