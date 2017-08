Walmart is apologizing for a display in of one of its stores that appeared to showcase a collection of guns as back-to-school items.

The company described the display as “truly awful” and said Wednesday that it is “working diligently” to find out which store featured the display and ensure that it is taken down, according to CNN Money.

A photo showing a glass case full of guns with a sign directly above it reading “Own the school year like a hero” went viral on Reddit before making its way to other social media platforms.

Walmart initially claimed to have identified the store location but a company spokesman told CNN Money that it was a mistake, and that the company is still searching for the sign.

Absolutely, Anthony. We agree this was horrible and we've since removed the sign from the display. -Vik — Walmart (@Walmart) August 9, 2017

what store # is that store. Because there is no way you already took it down — Jared Minzel (@JaredMinzel) August 9, 2017

Good question. This was Store #1341. I hope this helps, Jared and we want you to know we are truly sorry for this. -Vik — Walmart (@Walmart) August 9, 2017

Hi Jared. To add a bit, the manager at the location reported confirmed that there was no such sign posted. Still looking into it. -Dean — Walmart (@Walmart) August 9, 2017

