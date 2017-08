CAMERON PARISH, La. — A rare dolphin called “Pinky” who is sometimes spotted in Cameron Parish, Louisiana was seen again!

According to WJHL, Pinky was first reportedly seen in 2007 as a pink dolphin calf who was first noticed with its normal-colored mom in the Calcasieu Ship Channel, a waterway which connects Lake Charles in Louisiana to the Gulf of Mexico.

Bridget A. Boudreaux sent a photo of one of the dolphins to KPLC-TV.

She says she saw two pink dolphins alongside some other dolphins in the Calcasieu Ship Channel on Saturday around 4 p.m.

But exactly how rare is a pink dolphin?

Marine mammal biologist Dagmar Ferti says pink dolphins lack the pigment “melanin,” which is what gives your hair, skin and eyes color, according to KHOU. Ferti says it’s likely an albino dolphin, but it can’t be proven without genetic testing.

Officials say this kind of condition has been reported in 21 species of whales, dolphins and porpoises.