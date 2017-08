COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a sexual assault in Colorado Springs in July.

Authorities obtained an arrest warrant against the suspect, 19-year-old Adolfo Roberto Chavez-Perez of Colorado Springs, for Sexual Assault, Second Degree Kidnapping and Second Degree Assault.

Chavez-Perez was arrested in Colorado Springs Wednesday, August 9.

The reported sexual assault happened July 23 in the 4400 block of Burton Way near Montebello and Pearl Drives. The woman reported being sexually assaulted earlier that day by a man she knew.

If you have any information, call CSPD at 719-444-7000 or if you wish to remain anonymous, call Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.