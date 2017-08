PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo police are asking for your help identifying a suspect in a harassment that took place at Ulta in Pueblo.

The harassment took place at the Ulta Beauty store located at 5295 Elizabeth Street on July 18.

Police say the suspect is described as a white man between 20 to 30-years-old with an athletic build.

If you have any information, call the Pueblo Police Department at 719-553-2502 and reference case report number 17-14996. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 542-7867.