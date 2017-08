COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The stars will soon shine bright on Colorado Springs!

A release date has now been set for a movie shot here last year.

The Netflix movie “Our Souls At Night” filmed in Old Colorado City and starring Robert Redford and Jane Fonda is set to release on the digital streaming platform and in select theaters September 29.

Shooting on the film began September 12 of last year. Hundreds attended the casting call in Colorado Springs.

The movie is based on a 2015 novel by the late Colorado author Kent Haruf.

Shooting also took place in Denver, Florence and Eleven Mile State Park in Lake George.

>> Click here to see the trailer for the movie.