STATEWIDE — A Colorado law that went into effect Wednesday, August 9 mandates that all public schools must inform high school students that not all post-secondary paths lead to college, according to The Denver Post.

Additionally, school counselors must tell students about jobs as skilled laborers and military personnel.

“A four-year college degree may be a good fit for some,” said Phil Covarrubias, the Brighton Republican and owner of an excavation company who sponsored House Bill 1041. “But I want students to know that there’s great opportunity in trade schools and through military service that doesn’t require the enormous cost of tuition at universities.”

House Bill 1041 requires that each student’s Individual Career and Academic Plan include information about the various career pathways available to them as well as the types of certificates and jobs to which each pathway leads. Covarrubias said the law will help reintroduce skilled trades to high school students, who can earn early apprenticeships and exposure to jobs right after graduation. “Colorado needs 60,000 people in the various trades to build our state and my goal is to help get them trained. The trades pay very well, benefits and is just an honest living,” Covarrubias said on Facebook.

