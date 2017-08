MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — The Manitou Incline will close for repairs for about four months starting August 19.

The Incline will be closed August 19 and 20 for the Pikes Peak Ascent and Marathon. Construction on the Incline will begin August 21. Construction will take place between tie 2137 and tie 2741, which is the upper third of the Incline.

The closure is expected to last about four months.

Construction workers will repair and replace damaged retaining walls, clean up exposed rebar and loose debris, add additional drainage structures, anchor existing ties, and stabilize surrounding slopes.

