COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Four out of five people use search engines when looking for businesses, but only about 50 percent of small businesses are online.

On Wednesday, August 9, Google hosted a workshop to help small businesses make better use of online resources.

Mayor John Suthers and Governor John Hickenlooper invited the company to Colorado Springs.

The mayor said a lot of the times, small businesses have budget limitations and don’t always have the resources but having that online presence is key to their survival.

“This is the kind of place where you learn about it. I’m really pleased that Google has come here today and helped our small businesses find out how to get their message out effectively and efficiently,” said Mayor Suthers.

He added that small businesses are the blood of our community and it’s important for them to understand how consumers find them.