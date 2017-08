COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Anyone who plans on going downtown August 9 through 10 you’ll be seeing a lot of orange.

Cones are everywhere in preparation for the Colorado Classic bike race starting in Colorado Springs on Thursday.

The event goes for four days continuing in Breckenridge and Denver.

After the Pro-Challenge race struggled to make money for years, the Colorado Classic is bringing pro-cycling back to our state.

With music and vendors, a new format is making the Classic more of an event not just a race.

City and state officials said this is the answer for an economically sustainable event.

Sherrie Traxler is the Store Manager for Tailored West downtown.

“We are just hoping we have a lot of people stop in and check us out,” said Traxler. “We are excited about what’s going on downtown. It’s something we love to support.”

The Colorado Classic pro-bicycle race is taking over parts of the city especially downtown causing a slowdown in profits, due to cone zones, street closures, and off limits parking.

“I could tell when everything started closing; it started dying down a little bit,” said Traxler.

“Businesses tend to understand the economics,” said Mayor John Suthers. “But we’ve had calls, from individuals I don’t understand when we have a bike race, why we have to close roads.”

The Mayor said the temporary inconvenience is worth the future tourism dollars that will roll in.

“This will bring millions and millions of dollars to the city of Colorado Springs,” said Mayor Suthers.

It’s a race that many businesses downtown are hoping to capitalize on, including Bryan Cortez, the manager of Mansion and Gasoline Alley.

“It’s going to bring a lot of people looking for something to do that night,” said Bryan Cortez. “It’ll add more foot traffic people looking to get lunch and a beer and a place to watch the race from. So we are looking forward to the extra business. I know the road closures are going to be kind of a pain in the butt but I think it will be worth it for us and the whole city.”

>> Click here for a list of all the closures as a result of the race.

A hotline has been set up for race day, if locals or visitors have any questions, call 719-385-INFO.