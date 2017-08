COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man who was wanted on several warrants was arrested after leading officers on a chase through a northeastern Colorado Springs neighborhood early Tuesday morning, according to police.

Police said it happened around 5:15 a.m., when they got a call about a domestic violence-related assault at a home on Casual Drive, which is in the neighborhood southeast of Dublin Boulevard and Tutt Boulevard. The suspect, 24-year-old Zakkary Haze, had several warrants out for his arrest, according to police.

When officers arrived at the home, Haze jumped out of a basement window and ran, according to police. Officers lost sight of him as he jumped several fences and ran through several backyards. They set up containment and eventually arrested him in a backyard.

Haze was jailed on charges of kidnapping, menacing, assault, and drug possession, along with the original warrants.