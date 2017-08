PUEBLO, Colo. — A Pueblo West teen was killed and one other person was injured in a rollover crash Monday night.

Deputies said the crash happened around 10:40 p.m. in the area of Spaulding Avenue and Capistrano Avenue. Witnesses told deputies a Ford F-150 was speeding south on Spaulding Avenue and had just passed another car when the driver lost control on the dirt shoulder. The truck rolled several times, ejecting both occupants.

One of the occupants, a 17-year-old boy from Pueblo West, was taken to the hospital, where he died. The other occupant, also 17, was hospitalized with minor injuries.

Deputies said neither occupant was wearing a seatbelt.

Deputies said “excessive speed and driver inexperience” were factors in the crash. Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors, according to deputies.