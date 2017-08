COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Business is booming downtown, as several businesses on the downtown wish list are getting checked off in the coming weeks.

The much anticipated Colorado Springs Public Market is actually happening, but it will be called the Pikes Peak Market.

The nonprofit has signed a five-year lease for the space on South Weber. That means people who live and work downtown will be able to buy groceries downtown!

The market will have space for about 20 vendors selling locally produced fruits, veggies, meats, cheeses, breads and desserts. It’s slated to open late August to early September and will operate Thursdays through Sundays.

Additionally, downtown dwellers will also have a few new options for a cup of coffee or a cocktail.

Stir, the coffee shop on N. Wahsatch in the Bon Shopping Center of the Old North End will keep its name but transform into a new hangout offering food, craft cocktails, wine and beer.

It was recently purchased by the owners of The Rabbit Hole and Bonny and Read. They’re just waiting on the liquor license, but it’s expected to open in the next week or two.

Dogtooth Coffee Company on East Columbia Street in the Patty Jewett neighborhood is no more, but the guys behind the Wild Goose Meeting House decided to expand their empire and create the Good Neighbors Meeting House.

They told the Colorado Springs Business Journal it will have a European, mid-century modern feel and look like a 1940s or 50s soda fountain. According to the Business Journal, if a liquor license is approved, it will be the neighborhood’s first in more than 100 years.