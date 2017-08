COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — For families with school-age children, back to school means added expenses.

That’s why Operation Homefront is giving away backpacks to military families.

Families on an E6 or below pay grade and veterans and families of post 9/11 were eligible to receive backpacks filled with school supplies.

“Our back to school brigades are at the end of our PCS season, permanent change of station. [It’s] Where military families [are] moving to new locations. It’s very hard to be the new kid in school. It helps contribute to a sense of normalcy,” said Christine White, area manager with Operation Homefront.

“We’re super thankful, very appreciative of all the hard work does and the organizations they get to come out and support military families,” said Katie Miles, who received a backpack.

Demand is so high, recipients had to pre-register.

With the help of their sponsors including Honda, Safeway and Dollar Tree, Operation Homefront gave away 800 backpacks Tuesday to add up to 300,000 over the last 15 years.