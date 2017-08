PUEBLO, Colo.– From the Steel City to the Napa Valley of weed, it’s a budding industry that one southern Colorado community is embracing.

With an unemployment rate of 7.2 percent, Pueblo is looking at marijuana to help improve the economy.

The first dispensary opened in Pueblo County in 2014. Since then, more than 100 retailers have created more than 1,300 jobs.

Now, one of the largest indoor grow facilities is set to open its doors in Pueblo.

“They’re going to do a lot of hiring and doing some positive things for Pueblo,” said Phyllis Samora, Vice President for the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce.

That’s the goal for a new, state-of-the-art facility that broke ground in Pueblo Tuesday morning.

“It’ll supply about 180 jobs to the community operating 24 hours a day, 365 days a year,” said Geoff Thompson, CEO of Doyen Elements.

The facility will grow cannabis, an industry that’s booming in the Steel City.

“We hope to bring a lot of value to this community between taxes and other items we can do with employment,” said Thompson.

The cultivation facility will be housed in the old Pepsi bottling company off I-25.

Doyen Elements says they will transform the building to a warehouse of sorts for dispensaries.

They also hope to do research and support the nation’s first cannabis research center at CSU-Pueblo.

“Research and development is absolutely a key critical and we want to be able to support the CSU program,” said Thompson.

As for the support, the city of Pueblo says they’ll support them.

“The citizens did legalize it and they are a legitimate business,” added Samora.

The Pueblo Cultivation Facility will be constructed in three phases. The first phase is expected to be completed in 9 months.

Catch the full story tonight on FOX21 News at 9 and 10.