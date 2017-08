VALLEY, Ala. — An Alabama mom’s hilarious photo of her enjoying a sunny pool day while the kids go back to school has gone viral on social media.

The photo shows Jena Willingham donning her sunnies, holding a drink, and relaxing on a pool floatie while her children stand behind her with their backpacks.

Unlike Jena, the kiddos don’t look too amused.

“Happy first day of school everyone!” Willingham captioned the post.

The post has since been shared more than 4,000 times.