COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man accused of setting fire to a woman, a girl, and a car last year has pled guilty to assault charges.

Consepcion Rascon Jr., 36, pled guilty Monday to first-degree assault with a weapon causing serious bodily injury. He was sentenced to 28 years in prison.

The incident happened in November, when Rascon got into an argument with a woman in a car in the Stratmoor Hills area. Rascon threw an accelerant on the woman, ignited a fire, and left, according to deputies. A 14-year-old girl who was also in the car was burned as she tried to put out the fire, according to deputies.