COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man accused of driving drunk and killing a Colorado Springs teen has pled guilty.

Michael Fay, 52, pled guilty Monday to vehicular homicide in connection with the crash, which happened April 14 at the intersection of Woodmen Road and Golden Sage Road. Michael Finley, 18, of Colorado Springs was killed in the crash. Fay was not injured.

The crash happened about a month before Finley was to graduate from Falcon High School.

Fay faces between 20 and 24 years in prison when he is sentenced on October 10.