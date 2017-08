Related Coverage Third suspect in connection with Highway 24 homicide arrested

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A suspect is now charged with first-degree murder in connection with a homicide on Highway 24 earlier this year.

Israel Jiminez-Roldan, 47, was arrested Friday on first-degree murder charges in connection with the death of 23-year-old Lawrence Gloster II. Gloster was found dead along Highway 24 in eastern El Paso County on April 8.

Jiminez-Roldan was previously charged with possession of a weapon by a previous offender in connection with the case.

Deputies said Jiminez-Roldan is one of three suspects to be arrested in connection with the case.