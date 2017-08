ORLANDO, Fla. — A memorial is now in place at the Florida theme park where a Nebraska boy was tragically killed by an alligator last year.

The lighthouse is a symbol of the Omaha-based Lane Thomas Foundation, the nonprofit established by the family of Lane Thomas Graves after his death to support families of children who need organ transplants in Nebraska’s largest city.

The gold brick lighthouse features two blue stars, commemorating the boy who introduced himself by saying, “I’m Lane Thomas. I’m 2.”

Disney said it erected the sculpture to spread awareness of the family’s foundation.

Two-year-old Lane Thomas Graves of Nebraska was killed by an alligator while playing near the shoreline of the Seven Seas Lagoon at Walt Disney World hotel in June 2016. Lane’s father, Matt Graves, jumped into the water to try to save his son, whose body was found 16 hours later. His death was ruled an accident.