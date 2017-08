COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A new state law goes into effect Wednesday, August 9 requiring anyone convicted of a felony driving under the influence to spend time behind bars.

The law closes a loophole allowing people to avoid being locked up, while others receive lengthy prison sentences.

It now requires felony drunken drivers to serve 90 to 180 days in jail if a judge decides to give them probation.

If a work release program is available and is part of an offender’s sentence, that person is required to serve 120 days to two years in jail.

Colorado enacted a law in 2015 that made a fourth and all subsequent DUI offenses a felony.