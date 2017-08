In The Stairwell, the U.S. Air Force Academy’s premier, all-male a Capella, sung their hearts out during the Judge Cuts episode of America’s Got Talent Tuesday, August 8.

The boys sang their rendition of N’Sync’s “Bye Bye Bye,” but we are hoping instead of a goodbye, they’ll be saying hello from the live shows starting next Tuesday in Las Vegas.

In The Stairwell first caught our hearts when they appeared on the show in June singing their version of “Drag Me Down” by One Direction.

From the U.S. Air Force Academy to host Tyra Banks and judge Howie Mandel, many voiced their support for the group.

That was fun. @InTheStairwell1 stepped it up. Good job guys #JudgeCuts — Howie Mandel (@howiemandel) August 9, 2017

Now more than ever, I thank you for your service, love, and dedication to your country..and a good pop song! @InTheStairwell1, great job! 🇺🇸 — Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) August 9, 2017

The judges will be making their final decisions Tuesday night on who advances to next week’s live shows.

Watch In The Stairwell’s full performance of “Bye Bye Bye” below: