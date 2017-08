COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — 90s music fans, rejoice! We’ve got some good news for you.

The “I Love the 90s Tour” will be making a stop at The Broadmoor World Arena on October 21.

The lineup includes Vanilla Ice, Salt N Pepa, Rob Base, Coolio and Young MC.

Tickets go on sale Friday, August 11 at 10 a.m. Prices are not yet available. For more information, call 888-929-7849 or visit The Broadmoor World Arena’s website.

The popular tour first rolled across North America in 2016 with over 110 shows. Last year’s tour sold over 600,000 tickets with a gross box office revenue of over $36 million.

This year’s tour has added over 40 new stops in the U.S. and its first-ever international leg in Australia and New Zealand.