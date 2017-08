NEW YORK CITY — Okay Cheetos fans, book that plane ticket to the Big Apple now!

A Cheetos restaurant will pop-up in New York City’s TriBeCa neighborhood for three days only, and it’s serving up dishes dedicated to Cheetos.

The Spotted Cheetah opens on Tuesday, August 15, and the Cheetos-inspired menu was designed by spiky-haired celebrity chef Anne Burrell, known as the host of Food Network’s “Worst Cooks in America.”

Cheesy, crunchy dishes on the Frito Lay-backed menu include:

Cheetos-crusted fried pickles with homemade ranch dressing

Cheetos “nachos” piled with a spicy sausage ragu, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos, and sour cream

White Cheddar Cheetos, jalapeños, bacon, and Cheetos Flamin’ hot chipotle ranch crust

Goat cheese cheesecake with a cinnamon sugar-flavored Cheetos Sweetos crust and blueberry compote

The Spotted Cheetah started taking reservations via the OpenTable app Tuesday at 7 a.m. By the evening, the restaurant had started a wait list, according to am New York.

Would you go the Cheetos pop up?