CALHAN, Colo. — Authorities have arrested two people linked to an illegal marijuana grow in Calhan.

On Thursday, August 3, a warrant was obtained and executed at a property in the 4500 block of South Calhan Highway near Mid Jones Road and Highway 94.

Officers found a grow of 149 marijuana plants on the property, in addition to processed marijuana, money and firearms. Officials say it’s all worth more than $125,000.

Two people were arrested in connection with the grow on Tuesday, August 8. Maritza Borges-Almeida, 44, was arrested on two charges of Offenses Related to Marijuana, Silvio Marquez, 48, was arrested on two charges of Offenses Related to Marijuana and Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender.

Both were booked into the Criminal Justice Center Jail.