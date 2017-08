FOUNTAIN, Colo. — Authorities on Monday arrested the suspect in connection with a fatal hit and run in Fountain over the weekend.

Police say thanks to a citizen tip, investigators located the truck and contacted the suspect, identified as 41-year-old Richard Bitters. He has been charged with Failure to Remain at the Scene of an Accident (Involving Death), stemming from his involvement in the crash.

He has been transported to the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center where he is being held on a $10,000 bond.

The incident happened Saturday night near the intersection of South Highway 85 and Fontaine Boulevard. The pedestrian hit, identified as 57-year-old Mario Michael Wells, was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries the following morning.