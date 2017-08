COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Around noon on Monday, August 21, Colorado Springs and the Front Range region will experience a total solar eclipse.

In this phenomenon, 90 percent of the Sun will be darkened by the Moon. It has been around 100 years since a total solar eclipse darkened the United States and it is not predicted to occur again for another 18 years.

To celebrate the event, the Space Foundation Discovery Center will open to the public Monday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on August 21 for a Solar Eclipse Party.

There will be special solar viewing telescopes, viewing tubes and boxes for guests to experience the eclipse with friends, family, neighbors and Space Foundation staff.

The Discovery Center will also be selling ISO Certified solar eclipse viewing glasses that can be used during the party or at home or other viewing locations.

“This is an extraordinary, once-in-a-lifetime event for many people. This type of eclipse is extremely rare and can interest and inspire those who don’t typically get interested in astronomy. The Space Foundation Discovery Center is excited to host this 2017 Solar Eclipse Party for anyone who would like to join in this extraordinary experience,” said Space Foundation Vice President – Education Bryan DeBates.

Space Foundation officials are reminding everyone that if you choose to view the eclipse, never look directly at the sun. Looking at the sun without special protective glasses can cause permanent eye damage and even blindness. Officials say the sun can also cause damage to binoculars, telescopes, cameras and cell phones without proper solar filtration.

The solar eclipse will also cause the temperatures to drop while the Sun is hidden, and traffic congestion is expected along the 70-mile wide path of totality across the United States.

If you’d like to purchase ISO (International Organization for Standardization) Certified glasses, you can buy them at the Discovery Center Store located at 4425 Arrowswest Drive in Colorado Springs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.