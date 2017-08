COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — This year’s ‘For The Love of Our Troops’ event will be held in Colorado Springs on September 22, 2017 at The Broadmoor.

The keynote speaker at this year’s event is American hero and quadruple amputee SSG Travis Mills.

Mills was critically injured on his third tour of duty with the 82nd Airborne in Afghanistan by an IED while on patrol. Because of his injuries, Mill lost portions of both legs and both arms.

Mills is one of only five servicemen form the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan to survive quadruple amputee injuries.

“THFC is honored to have Travis as this year’s guest. He has served his country admirably and continues his service today by telling his inspirational story which is one of overcoming great challenges. We look forward to having our friends, partners and supporters joining us for this special evening,” says THFC Executive Director, Eric Evans.

This will be the 13th year for the annual event. Last year, over $100,000 was raised toward THFC’s mission to help provide emergency financial grants for Colorado military and veterans.

