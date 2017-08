COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — We’re learning more about the two teens brutally shot and killed in March.

Sixteen-year-old Natalie Partida and 15-year-old Derek Greer were kidnapped, shoved into a car and shot execution style.

Their bodies were found March 12 on Old Pueblo Road near Pikes Peak International Raceway.

Arrest papers released last week say first-degree murder suspects Marco Garcia-Bravo and Diego Chacon fired the shots.

It was all voluntarily admitted to police by first-degree murder suspect Gustavo Marquez.

While a motive is still being investigated, Joseph Rodriguez, another suspect charged with first-degree murder, apparently told a witness he was going to kill one of the teens over a missing purse.

The mothers of both victims say they didn’t know the brutal details behind their children’s deaths until just recently.

While Derek’s mother says she couldn’t believe how terribly the two spent their last moments alive, Natalie’s mom says she thought the worst from the start.

Both mothers say their children were the light of their lives.

Natalie was the youngest in her family and full of life. According to her mom, she didn’t have many friends, but Derek was her true friend.

Derek’s mother said when she found out her son died, she fell to the floor screaming and felt like her chest was caving in.

“My kids have to watch me cry every day. I can’t imagine what it’s like for a little kid to wrap their head around and understand why their mom cries every day,” said Heather Ferguson, mother of Derek Greer.

For Natalie’s mom, she’s saddened with the last moments she spent with her daughter.

“We argued the night before, because we didn’t want her leaving. The last words she said to me was, ‘I love you mom,’ but I was mad at her and said, ‘Well no you don’t because I asked you not to leave and you are leaving,” said Tamara Partida, mother of Natalie Partida.

According to arrest documents, Natalie begged for her life several times before she was killed and was apparently given a chance, but took too long to say goodbye to family on Facebook.

FOX21 News asked her mother off camera what she would have said if she was given the chance to say goodbye.

Her mother said “I don’t believe they ever gave her that luxury of saying goodbye.”

Derek’s mother says the hardest thing about seeing the suspects in court is seeing them “laughing and not showing any remorse.”

