KING SALMON, Alaska — Giraffe cam? So yesterday.

Now, this is a live cam we’re really talking about — a live bear cam!

The live video of the adorable Alaskan Brown Bears is streaming from Brooks Falls in Katmai National Park and Preserve in King Salmon, Alaska. Hundreds of bears are descending on the largest Sockeye Salmon run in the world!

