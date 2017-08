FOUNTAIN, Colo. — As back-to-school season nears, local authorities are reminding drivers to pay close attention to their speed when traveling through town and especially near schools and neighborhood bus stops.

Fountain Police Department has issued some reminders to help ensure kids get to and from school safely:

There are flashing traffic control signals in most school zones that will be activated during the listed times. Pay close attention to posted signs and signals in all school zones, as fines are doubled in these areas.

Do not park in marked fire lanes during pick up or drop off times. This will be strictly enforced. Fire lanes are marked with red paint along the curbs and say Fire.

Drivers are required to stop for school buses with an activated stop sign/red lights, until the bus starts moving again or retracts their stop sign and the lights go out. When drivers go around these buses they put students at a high risk of being hit and possibly killed.

Your School Resource Officers will be present at the schools throughout the year and their doors are always open for any questions or concerns. They love meeting parents, staff and students so if you see them out and about, please stop and say “Hello!”

Listed below are the school zones in the Fountain area:

The following School Zones in the City of Fountain will be active from 6:40 a.m. to 7 a.m. and again from 2:10 p.m. to 3:10 p.m. Monday through Friday for the remainder of the school year:

Mesa Elementary School

Aragon Elementary School

Jordahl Elementary School

The following School Zones in the City of Fountain will be active from 7 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday:

Fountain-Fort Carson High School

Eagleside Elementary School

*There are no flashing lights in these school zones; however there are signs posted which identify the school zone and speed limit.

The following School Zones in the City of Fountain will be active from 7 p.m. to 8:10 a.m. and again from 3:10 p.m. to 3:50 p.m. Monday through Friday:



Fountain Middle School

The following School Zones for Fort Carson will be active from 6:45 a.m. to 7:40 a.m. and again from 2:15 p.m. to 2:55 p.m., Monday through Friday:



Abrams Elementary School

Mountainside Elementary School

The following School Zones for Fort Carson will be active for the following schools from 6:45 a.m. to 7:55 a.m. and again from 2:15 p.m. to 3:55 p.m., Monday through Friday:



Patriot Elementary School

Weikel Elementary School

Carson Middle School