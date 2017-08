FORT CARSON, Colo. — Fort Carson soldiers are rolling up their sleeves to help fellow soldiers serving overseas.

The Armed Services Blood Program is holding a massive blood drive on post to collect blood which will then be shipped to Iraq and Afghanistan to help soldiers in need.

What’s unique about this blood drive is every donation is taken from a soldier for other soldiers.

Jessica Dunlap gave blood Monday morning to honor her mother.

“[I did this] Because I know a lot of people who don’t and my mom went through a really rough spot when she had to get a lot of blood transfusions, so I just feel like it’s important to do [it] for other people,” she said.

The Armed Services Blood Program says most soldiers know someone is deployed or going to be deployed and drives like this are held to make sure there is a surplus of blood available in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The blood drive continues through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the William “Bill” Reed Special Events Center on post.