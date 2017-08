On Saturday morning, longtime CNN political commentator Kayleigh McEnany announced she was moving on from CNN.

Then 24 hours later, she appeared on President Donald Trump’s Facebook page with the first installment of Trump TV.

In the 90-second video, McEnany talks about economic and jobs growth, his immigration reform plan, and a plan to reform veterans’ care.

So far, the video has been watched over 1.3 million times.

What are your thoughts on Trump TV?