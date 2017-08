COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The community is invited to participate in the final public meeting in development of the Envision Shooks Run planning process.

The meeting will be held Tuesday, August 8 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Weber Street Center located at 105 N. Weber Street in Colorado Springs.

The final meeting will present six key areas of the Sustainable Infrastructure Plan (SIP), a companion document to the Envision Shooks Run Facilities Master Plan that was approved through a resolution by City Council at its February 14 meeting.

Mayor John Suthers, City Council President Richard Skorman and City Council Pro Tem Jill Gaebler will provide remarks.

“The long-term Envision Shooks Run plan will enable the City to make strategic decisions on infrastructure needs, priorities and implementation,” said City project manager Aaron Egbert. “We encourage residents to come to this final project planning meeting as these plans will provide the City a starting point for the path to fulfill the community-desired vision for Shooks Run over the next 50 years.”

Following several months of development and an extensive public involvement process, the Envision Shooks Run Facilities Master Plan was developed detailing the improvements and changes to streets, bridges, drainage infrastructure, stream/trail, and various destination elements along the corridor. Development of the SIP has been underway since and is ready for public input.

