COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Colorado Springs woman has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to producing child pornography.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Denver said Brandi Leonard, 20, was sentenced Thursday to 20 years in prison followed by 10 years on supervised release. She pled guilty on April 13 to production of child pornography.

Leonard’s co-defendant, 41-year-old Richard Hennis of Colorado Springs, pled guilty in November to producing and transporting child pornography. He was sentenced in April to 27 years in prison.

According to court documents, Leonard and Hennis chatted online for about a month, and Leonard told Hennis she had sexually abused an infant. Hennis encouraged Leonard to sexually abuse the infant again, to take pictures or video of the abuse, and to send them to him, according to prosecutors. Leonard did when Hennis asked. Hennis then sent the pictures to another person he was talking to online, according to prosecutors.

During their chats, Lenoard and Hennis also discussed kidnapping, raping, killing, and dismembering a child between 4 and 8 years old, according to prosecutors. Leonard said twice during the chat that she didn’t intend to go through with it, according to prosecutors.