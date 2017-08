PUEBLO, Colo. — A Cañon City woman was arrested Monday during a drug bust in Pueblo.

According to authorities, a Sheriff’s Deputy responded to the area near the Alta Convenience Store located at 2801 N. Elizabeth Street around 7:30 a.m.

The Sheriff’s Deputy parked next to a silver Dodge Neon, which was up on a car jack and parked in a way so it was blocking several other parking spots.

A store employee told the deputy the car had been parked at the store for several hours, and she believed the people inside were possibly using drugs.

On the way back to his car, the deputy noticed several plastic baggies typically used in packaging drugs, as well as some needle caps on the ground near the Dodge.

The deputy contacted the driver, a 35-year-old man, and a passenger, a 21-year-old woman identified as Cassandra Jean Smith of Cañon City.

The deputy reported seeing drug paraphernalia inside the car and asked if he could search it. Authorities say Smith told the deputy the car did not belong to her.

An investigation revealed the license plates on the car did not register to a Dodge Neon and it was not registered to either Smith or the driver.

During his search, the deputy found a lock box in the center console containing two bags of suspected methamphetamine, as well as two scales, baggies, syringes, a pipe and ammunition all in the same box.

Smith was arrested for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. She was booked into the Pueblo County Jail.

The 35-year-old driver was not arrested, and the car was towed.

Deputies are working to determine who owns the car.