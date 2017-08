PEYTON, Colo. — With a classroom full of cameras and grown-ups, third graders at Meridian Ranch Elementary School knew something special was about to happen.

A world-renowned artist was coming to visit their Peyton, Colorado school.

At least, that’s what they thought.

No one looked quite as excited as 8-year-old Eliana Burrs.

Little did she know, something way better was in store.

Her mother, Master Sgt. Bethany Anderson-Burrs, returned home from Qatar almost a month early and surprised her three kids at school.

Sgt. Anderson-Burrs was almost as surprised as they were.

“I got off the plane and my husband said ‘Hey you’ve got somewhere to be,’” said Anderson-Burrs.

Keeping this secret was no easy feat.

“It was difficult,” said Robert Burrs. “They ask a lot of questions, like their mom, they’re very inquisitive.”

But now, mama’s home, a family is reunited, and Sgt. Anderson-Burrs has four good reminders of why she serves – Eliana, Eve, Kaleb, and Robert.

“Family is the one thing that’s going to get you through it, the one thing that’s going to bring you home, and when you do get home these are the times to make all the difference in the world.”