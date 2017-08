COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — It’s back to school time and the YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region was making the season a little easier for families in the area Saturday with the 3rd annual Back To School Summerfest.

Hundreds of backpacks filled with school supplies were given away.

“I think we find that families and moms and dads struggle to make ends meet and to get everything that they need for their kid to go back to school, so this event is for a one-stop shop for all of those families to come in and get everything they need,” said Keri Funkhouser, YMCA Marketing and Communications Manager. “So if we help our families feel a little bit better prepared and kind of help stretch that back to school dollar, that’s what we’re here to do.”

According to USA Today, on average, parents with school-age children spend $100 per student on school supplies. Add in clothing, shoes and electronic and the average could skyrocket to over $600.